Construction of restaurant proposed

by BRIAN NADIG

The construction of a four-story building with a restaurant and three residential units is planned for the former site of a home at 4911 N. Pulaski Road that was destroyed in a 2019 fire, according to 39th Ward Alderman Samantha Nugent’s office.

A construction permit for the project is pending with the Department of Buildings. The project will include a steel frame porch and a metal fence in the rear of the property and three parking spaces, according to the permit application.

A zoning change is not required for the project, which will be located between two existing three-story buildings.

A Nugent spokesman said that information on the type of restaurant was not available.

Also on Pulaski, a proposal for a five-story, 88-unit affordable senior housing development at 4625-55 N. Pulaski Road is on hold for a least a year so that the project’s developer can seek low-income housing tax credits in 2021, the spokesman said.

The building would be constructed on the overflow parking lot of the 17th (Albany Park) District police station, 4650 N. Pulaski Road. The city is looking to sell the parcel because the parking lot is underutilized.

The apartments would be for those age 55 and older.

Also in the area, the Mayfair Civic Association recently announced that the Chicago Park District is finalizing construction drawings for the new triangular-shaped park at 4546 N. Kedvale Ave., where a house was once located. Residents raised a portion of the approximate $400,000 acquisition cost of the 11,553-square-foot parcel.







