Man killed in drive-by shooting several blocks from Chopin Park

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the 5500 block of West School Street, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

A 25-year-old man was reportedly on the street when a light-colored vehicle drove up and a person in the car pointed a gun at him and fired several shots that hit him in the right leg, according to police. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the man’s identity. Area Five Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, according to police.







