Man fatally shot at 6 Corners, 2nd homicide this week in 16th District and 16th homicide in the district in past 12 months

by BRIAN NADIG

A man was fatally shot nine times at about 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 24, in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Six Corners shopping district, marking the second reported homicide this week in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District and the 16th reported homicide in the district in the past year.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and saw a man on the ground with nine gunshot wounds about his body, with seven shell casings and two spent bullets on the street, according 16th District police. The 32-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the man was arguing with three men in a minivan and they either exited the car or opened the sliding door and shot him and fled on Irving Park Road, police said.

The men were described as Black, age 20, 5-10 to 6-0, and one wearing jean shots and a basketball jersey and the second man wearing dark shorts and a red T-shirt.

Earlier in the week a 25-year-old man was killed in a reported drive-by shooting incident at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the 5500 block of West School Street, according to police.

In addition, a man was seriously injured in a reported drive-by shooting at about 4:50 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road, police said. That incident occurred in the 17th (Albany Park) Police District.

In the past 12 months 16 people have been murdered in the 16th District, with five of the reported homicides occurring in one incident in which a man killed his neighbors in an apartment on Irving Park Road in October, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

Ten of the homicides occurred in the last few months of 2019, marking the highest total for a single year in decades. Despite the unusually high number of homicides, the total number of serious crimes, including robberies, in the district last year dropped when compared to 2018.







