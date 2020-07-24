Taste of Polonia canceled for 2020

by BRIAN NADIG

The popular “Taste of Polonia Festival” held each Labor Day weekend at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., is officially canceled for this year.

“The Copernicus Foundation board of directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Taste of Polonia Festival due to the ever-changing Covid-19 situation. A variety of details were considered by the board, including the unknown timeline for allowing large gatherings and the comfort level of patrons who wish to attend.

“It is our main priority to assume the safety of our employees, volunteers, patrons, musicians, vendors and community during this time, which was the most important factor in this decision,” the Copernicus Foundation said in a statement.

City officials have said that no permits will be issued for festivals through at least Labor Day, and under the state’s reopening guidelines, large gatherings could prohibited until there is vaccine or a highly effective treatment for the coronavirus.

The foundation reportedly considered other options, but postponing the festival would have been challenging. “The successful execution of (the festival) involves significant planning and logistics with attendees, vendors and entertainers from across Illinois, the country and around the world,” the foundation said.

“We are so grateful for all who have attended our Taste of Polonia Festival each year, and we welcome everyone back in 2021 to celebrate 50 years of the Copernicus Foundation and the belated 40th anniversary of the Taste of Polonia Festival,” the foundation said.

Other area festivals, including “Jeff Fest” and “Throwback Music Festival,” also have been canceled.







