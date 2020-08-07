Man charged in murder of brother

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly beating his brother to death with a bat at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at an apartment in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A witness, also a relative, reported that one of his brothers killed the other, according to the 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers on the scene said that the man admitted to hitting his brother in the head with a wooden baseball bat and officers placed him into custody, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Carl R. Noffz, age 23, of the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue.

Prosecutors said that the relative went the bedroom and saw blood all over the man’s head and the wall near his head and he called 911. Officers found the man on a bed with what appeared to be blunt force trauma to his face and head and the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 5:45 a.m., police said.

The deceased man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Phillip C. Noffz, age 28, of the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue.

Prosecutors said that the younger Noffz admitted to striking his brother with the bat six times and that he told police that "he should’ve done this years ago. "The defendant further stated that he didn’t have a second thought about beating the victim to death," a bond court proffer said.

Prosecutors said that the man has a history of mental illness, according to the witness.







