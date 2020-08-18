Roden Library closed through next week after employee tests positive for virus

Photo by Jason Merel

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

The Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hwy., will be closed through Aug. 26 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Chicago Public Library spokesman Patrick Molloy said that after the person self-reported a positive virus test, staff were identified as close contacts through the contact tracing process and have been told to quarantine for 14 days and to monitor symptoms.

“Due to the number of staff impacted, Roden Branch will remain closed, with a tentative reopening date of 8/26,” Molloy said. It’s unclear how many people are affected.

Molloy said that guidance from the Chicago Department of Public Health dictates that people who had brief and casual contact with the infected staff member are not considered at great risk of transmission.

Molloy said that the branch has been cleaned and disinfected.

A sign on the door doesn’t give a reason for the closing but says that books can still be dropped off in the slot, that holds would be extended and to visit neighboring libraries, including the Edgebrook Library, 5331 W. Devon Ave., or the Oriole Park Library, 7454 W. Balmoral Ave.