Jefferson Park Library closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19; this follows the closing of Roden Library earlier this month

The Jefferson Park Library, 5363 W. Lawrence Ave., is scheduled to be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 8, after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

Gardiner posted the news earlier today on his Facebook page. Plans are being made to have the library thoroughly cleaned, according to Gardiner.

Also in the area, the Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hwy., closed earlier this month after one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus, and it was scheduled to reopen later this week.







