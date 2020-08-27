﻿Current plan for 6 Corners Sears site in jeopardy as new developer taking over

by BRIAN NADIG

The owner of the former Sears Department Store site at 4730 W. Irving Park Road is selling the property, and there is a “strong possibility” the new owner may pursue a new redevelopment plan, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

Gardiner said that the buyer, Novak Construction, does not plan to retain Tucker Development as the site’s developer, putting in jeopardy the current proposal to build an eight-story complex with 434 residential units, a parking garage, a public plaza, a health club and retail outlets.

Gardiner said that Novak is expected to sign a purchase agreement with the current owner, Seritage Growth Properties, “in the coming days” and that he will update the community as soon as he learns more details about Novak’s plans for the parcel.

“Understanding the significance and impact of restoring a thriving Six Corners area is on the forefront of my conscience. In order to do so, I will continue to work with the community group leaders, residents and businesses to ensure our community’s future is on pace to attain our highest potential,” Gardiner said in a statement.

Novak is a Chicago company which has built a variety of projects, including retail stores, mixed-use developments, senior living complexes and office buildings. Novak also is reportedly buying the former Sears site at North and Harlem avenues.

In January, Gardiner praised Tucker’s $200 million project and said it would “kick start” additional development “north on Milwaukee” Avenue. “I think this is going to bring a lot of energy into the community,” he said.

Gardiner said that while he supported Tucker’s proposal, it may have pushed the limits of what the community would accept in terms of density and size for the site. There was overall support for the project at a community meeting hosted by Gardiner.

(Pictured is the construction of the Six Corners Sears in 1938)








