Man arrested in June 29 murder at Esquire Motel at Elston and Milwaukee avenues

A man was arrested this week in connection with the reported murder and robbery of a 36-year-old Kentucky woman who was fatally shot during what police have described as an apparent drug transaction on June 29 at the Esquire Motel, 6145 N. Elston Ave.

The incident was one of 16 reported homicides in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District in the past 12 months, with six of those homicides occurring this year. Typically there are between zero and five murders a year in the district.

The man was identified as an alleged participant in the Esquire incident through surveillance footage and cell phone records, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of Communications. Shortly after the shooting, a witness reported seeing two men knock on the door to the woman’s room and fire shots at the woman, according to police.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Glen Humes, age 37, of the 6600 block of South Parnell Avenue, was arrested at about 11:40 a.m.Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the 300 block of North LaGrange Road in LaGrange, police said. Initially police confronted the suspect in the 4000 block of North Mannheim Road, but he fled and was apprehended a short time later on LaGrange Road following a short foot chase, police said.







