A woman was fatally struck by an outbound Union Pacific Northwest Line train at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, near the Gladstone Park Metra station, 5500 N. Austin Ave., according to Chicago police and a Metra spokesman.

The incident stopped train service for about one hour, according to Metra.

The incident is still under investigation. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the identity of the woman.