Former Fischman Liquors site in Jefferson Park sold

by BRIAN NADIG

Revitalization could soon be coming to the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park.

The former Fischman Liquors and Tavern site at 4774-80 N. Milwaukee Ave. reportedly has sold after being unoccupied for four years. The bar was known for its craft beer events and had relocated to the Six Corners shopping district before closing late last year.

The 9,300-square-foot parcel, which includes a one-story building and a rear parking lot, sold for $500,000, according to Coldwell Banker, which listed the property. Its B3-2 zoning allows for up to nine residential units on the upper floors.

Information on the purchaser and any possible redevelopment plans for the site was unavailable.

In addition, the Jefferson theater building at 4766 N. Milwaukee Ave. is being remodeled after being vacant for a year.

The 106-year-old building hosted movies through the 1920s, and in more recent years was home to Imperial Fruit Market and Windy City Performs, a performing arts school. Details on the building’s new tenant were not available.

Also, at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., Columbia Care marijuana dispensary is expanding its facility.

