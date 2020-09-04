Northwestern Medical Group project would feature five-story building on Irving Park Road, 367-parking space garage

by BRIAN NADIG

Northwestern Medical Group is proposing to build a five-story building along the south side of Irving Park Road between Kenneth and Kilbourn avenues, on the site of the former Sabatino’s restaurant, a funeral home, and several buildings that were recently demolished.

The project was announced in February but details have only recently been released. In July, project officials met with representatives of the Old Irving Park Association and Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th). They reportedly told the association that revisions are possible and that they are studying the area’s architecture so that the building’s design would be compatible with the surrounding community.

In its September newsletter, the association reports that under preliminary plans for the site, the building would measure 140,000 square feet and that 367 parking spaces are planned for a garage that would be part of the building’s west end. In addition, the upper floors would be set back in order to diminish the perception of the five-story height, which would be 69 feet at its peak, the newsletter said.

The building would be the tallest building in the immediate area, however significantly shorter than a planned 10-story senior living complex that will be constricted about three blocks to the west on the former bank site at 4747 W. Irving Park Road.

The Northwestern complex would include an immediate care facility, medical offices and 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. A zoning change is required for the project, and construction is not expected to start for at least a year.









The association has not taken a stance on the proposal and has encouraged project officials to work with the community in addressing the height, traffic and noise concerns expressed by some residents.