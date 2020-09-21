Fatal carjacking on Nagle reported, marking the 17th homicide in the 16th District in 12 1/2 months

by BRIAN NADIG

A man was fatally shot during a reported carjacking attempt at about 1:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the 3300 block of North Nagle Avenue, resulting in the 17th reported homicide in a little more than 12 months in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District.

The 29-year-old man reportedly was returning home from work when the assailants approached his vehicle, and he was shot multiple times as he tried to escape with his car, according to Chicago police. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The man reportedly was working as a shared ride service driver to put himself through school.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. A description of the assailants was not immediately available.

Last year there were 10 homicides in the 16th District, which was believed to be the highest in decades. Usually the district experiences between zero and five murders a year.

A man was recently charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred about three months ago at the Esquire Motel at Milwaukee and Elston avenues.

Last July a 32-year-old man was died after being shot multiple times while in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to police.

In October of 2019, a man was arrested in connection with the shooting of five people inside a residential building in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute that the suspect had with neighbors, police said.

Meanwhile, serious crime is up 18 percent, from 125 to 148 incidents, in the district in the past four weeks when compared to the same period last year. It includes 42 car thefts, 35 burglaries, 10 robberies, nine aggravated batteries and two sexual assaults.

A Chicago Police Department source reported that the district has had a reduced workforce in recent weeks, with six patrol officers from each shift being assigned to work in Downtown Chicago, and that until a few days ago most of the district’s tactical officers were being assigned to work elsewhere. The source said that the district has had too few police cars on the street to serve as an effective deterrent against crime.







