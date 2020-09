A homeowner reported that a security camera captured footage of a man masturbating on the porch of his home at about 3 a.m. Sunday, September 20, in the 5400 block of West Windsor Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

The man was described as Black, 5-8, 160 pounds, with short black hair and a goatee and wearing glasses, according to police.