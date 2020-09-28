Two NW Side aldermen endorse Willie Wilson for U.S. Senate

by BRIAN NADIG

Two Northwest Side aldermen are endorsing Dr. Willie Wilson for the U.S. Senate over incumbent Senator Dick Durbin, who is one of the most powerful Democrats in the country, and his Republican challenger Mark Curran.

Aldermen Nicholas Sposato (38th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) have scheduled a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 29, to announcement their endorsement. An initial news release issued by the Napolitano campaign also listed Alderman James Gardiner (45th) as endorsing Wilson, but Gardiner, who also is the 45th Ward democratic committeeman, said Monday evening that the release was issued in error.

Wilson, who has been criticized by the Durbin campaign as a “Republican” running as an independent, attended a recent “support the police” rally hosted by Sposato, Napolitano and Gardiner. Earlier this year Wilson donated 20,000 face coverings to each city ward.

Sposato, who is the former 38th Ward democratic committeeman, has described himself as liberal on union matters but conservative on other issues, often voicing his support for President Donald Trump, while Napolitano has described himself as conservative on some issues but politically independent, supporting both Democratic and Republican candidates.

Sposato called Wilson “a true humanitarian,” and Napolitano said that Wilson “has shown tremendous passion and caring for all people in all neighborhoods.”

Wilson is running as a member of the Willie Wilson Party and has called himself “an independent Democrat.” He has run unsuccessfully several times for public office, including for Chicago mayor last year.

Pictured is Dr. Willie Wilson (on the far left) at the Sept. 16 “support the police” rally at the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave. (photo by William Swanson)







