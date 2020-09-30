Panda Express planned at Cicero and Berteau

by BRIAN NADIG

A Panda Express Chinese Kitchen with a drive-through facility is being proposed for the Six Corners commercial district at the southwest corner of Cicero and Berteau avenues, according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

"I look forward to another positive addition to our prospering community," Gardiner said.

The fast-food restaurant would be constructed on the Bank of America site at 4150 N. Cicero Ave., where the bank’s walk-up facility closed several years ago.

A series of drive-up automated teller machines continue to operate on the parcel, and plans call for several drive-up ATMs to be located on the site in addition to the restaurant. A zoning change for the project is not needed, but a special use permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals is required.

During the summer, project officials presented the proposal to the Six Corners Association and the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant would be built along Cicero Avenue and include outdoor seating, according to association and chamber officials.

The Panda Express would be located across from Starbucks Coffee, 4155 N. Cicero Ave., which has a drive-through facility. The Starbucks was built on a parking lot for the former Family Fruit Market.







