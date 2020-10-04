Liquor store proposed for Edgebrook; coffeehouse, car wash proposed for Harlem & Bryn Mawr

by BRIAN NADIG

Zoning changes are being proposed for Downtown Edgebrook and two longtime vacant parcels in the Norwood Park area, according to Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st).

Bottles and Cans LLC is seeking to open a liquor store in the Edgebrook Plaza at 6401 N. Central Ave., and the proposal calls for the property to be rezoned from B1-1 to C1-1 to allow for the issuance of a packaged goods liquor license.

The applicant has another store at 4109 N.Lincoln Ave., which specializes in the sale of craft beers and wine.

Happy Foods grocery store, 6415 N. Central Ave., which is located on the same block of the Edgebrook Plaza, received a packaged liquor license (incidental/accessory use) several years ago.

Also in the ward, a vacant parcel at 5600 N. Harlem Ave. would be rezoned from RS-2 to B3-1 to allow for a “national coffee restaurant,” and a nearby vacant lot at 5611 N. Harlem Ave. would be rezoned from RS-1 to C1-1 to allow for an Eco Brite car wash, according to Napolitano. The parcels are located just to the north of the outbound Kennedy Expressway.

The alderman said last year that a group of residents met to discuss the parcels and concluded that low-rise retail or medical developments on those properties may be preferred over a possible dense residential development. He said that the residents met in response to the posting of for sale signs on the properties.

The parcels have been the subject of controversy for decades, and several proposals, including the construction of a bank, have failed to materialize.

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on the proposals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. The committee’s decisions serve as a recommendation to Napolitano.

Meeting Details:

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85744266235?pwd=T1ZOdjFMZnJmU0dpT0JTRWE2NFF2QT09

Webinar ID: 857 4426 6235

Passcode: 595431

Join by Phone: 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656









