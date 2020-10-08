Jefferson Park store operators injured in armed robbery; robberies up 50% in the 16th District this year

by BRIAN NADIG

The El Sabor La Michoacanita Homemade Ice Cream store near Milwaukee and Sunnyside avenues in Jefferson Park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Oct. 10, after a reported armed robbery there on Monday night, Oct. 5.

“We hope in God our family is ready to return for Saturday to resume work to continue serving our clientele. Thank you to all our Jefferson Park community for the prayers and support,” the owners posted on the store’s Facebook page. The shop is located at 4442 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The assailant reportedly entered the store around closing time on Monday and used his gun to strike one of the shop’s operators in the head several times, rendering him unconscious, and he was treated overnight at a hospital. Another operator was injured when she was hit by her ear with the gun.

The assailant reportedly fled with cash from the register. A description of the man was not immediately available from police.

The number of reported robberies in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District is up 50 percent this year when compared to the same period in 2019, from 64 to 96. The number of shooting incidents also is up from nine to 16.

Donations for the store can be made by visiting www.gofundme.com and typing in the name of the store in the search bar.







