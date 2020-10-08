Rezoning would allow existing warehouse

by BRIAN NADIG

A zoning proposal for a 17,000-square-foot warehouse in Sauganash would allow an existing wholesale business to continue operating there.

The site’s B1-1 zoning does not allow for industrial uses inside the two-story facility at 6000-22 N. Stevens Ave. and 6005-17 N. Keystone Ave. However, Super Prima, a distributor of women’s accessories, was grandfathered in when former alderman Margaret Laurino had the property downzoned several years ago, according to a spokesman for Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th).

The wholesale distributor let its business license lapse for more than 18 months, and it cannot get a new license without having the property rezoned to M1-1, which permits a variety of manufacturing and other commercial uses, the spokesman said. The Peterson and Pulaski Business and Industrial Council wrote a letter in support of the rezoning, the spokesman said.

Over the years, Laurino had several industrial and manufacturing buildings in the area downzoned either to ensure the community would have input in the site’s possible redevelopment in the future or to encourage the opening of smaller retail and restaurant uses permitted under "B" business zoning.







