36 residential units, 16 parking spaces proposed for Northwest Highway in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A 36-unit, four-story residential building with 16 on-site parking spaces is being proposed for a vacant parcel at 5071 N. Northwest Hwy., across from the side of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police Station parking garage.

The project’s developer is seeking additional density allowances and a reduction in parking requirements due to the site’s proximity to the Jefferson Park Metra Station parking lot, 5020 N. Northwest Hwy., and the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Normally the proposed B2-3 zoning would permit no more than 29 residential units on the approximately 11,400-square-foot parcel, but under the city’s transit-oriented development guidelines, the maximum would be 39 apartments. The TOD guidelines, which are intended to encourage dense projects near transit hubs, also reduce parking requirements. Normally one parking space per unit is required, but that is waived for TOD sites.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a virtual community meeting on the proposal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The Zoom Meeting ID is 931 6781 8576 and the passcode is 925209. Participants can also dial in: 312-626-6799.

The property was rezoned to RM-4.5 in 2007 for a 14-unit condominium building with a 14-space underground parking garage, but it was never constructed due to a downturn in the real estate market in the late 2000s.

The current proposal calls for two three-car garages and 10 outdoor parking spaces on the site. At one time the proposal called for 39 units, but it was later reduced to 36.

About a year ago Gardiner presented plans for the project to the boards of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association and Jefferson Park Forward.

The site is located within a couple of blocks of several approved or proposed development projects, which include 75 units at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy., 48 units at 5342 W. Argyle St., 114 units at 5306 W. Ainslie St. and 192 units at 4930 N. Milwaukee Ave.







