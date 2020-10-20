St. Patrick HS trustees approve over $500,000 in tuition assistance

Saint Patrick High School, the oldest all-male Catholic high school in Chicago, has announced that its Board of Trustees approved more than $500,000 in additional tuition assistance in an effort to ease the financial burden on current and incoming families for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Throughout the school’s 160 years, Saint Patrick has adapted to the changing needs of its families including offering a hybrid schedule with in-person learning and increased financial assistance to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to school officials. The Shamrocks Care Fund, established in April, has allowed Saint Patrick to support current families who demonstrate a financial need as well as address the challenges of this uncertain time, they said.

The additional tuition assistance consists of a one-time $500 credit per family for the 2020-21 school year, tuition freeze for the 2021-22 school year and 35% increase in tuition assistance for the Class of 2025. In addition to benefiting current Saint Patrick families, the school will help incoming families including those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of a high-quality Catholic education.

“Historically, alumni and friends of Saint Patrick have contributed generously to make a Catholic education attainable for families on the Northwest Side of Chicago,” said Dr. Joseph G. Schmidt, AFSC, President. “It is one of the many things that stands out about our school. While it is especially meaningful to be able to help families struggling during these times, we appreciate the sacrifices all of our families make to send their sons to Saint Patrick.”

Gerard Soriano of Harwood Heights is a 1994 graduate of Saint Patrick with five sons: Gerard (2018 graduate), Nico (current junior), Leo (8th grade), Micah (6th grade) and Keoni (2nd grade). “Saint Patrick High School makes a Catholic education affordable for working families like mine,” Soriano said. "As a St. Pat’s alum, I can’t imagine sending my sons anywhere else and I’m grateful the school makes it possible for my boys to continue my legacy.”

Saint Patrick currently offers $1.5 million in scholarships and tuition assistance to more than 70% of families. With the additional tuition assistance, the total granted to Saint Patrick families for the 2021-22 school year will surpass $2 million. In addition to the $500,000 approved by the trustees, alumni and friends have pledged to match up to $250,000 in donations to the Shamrocks Care Fund so the school can continue supporting families impacted by the current global pandemic, according to the school.

Class of 2025 families who test at Saint Patrick will be given priority for Tuition Assistance. Additional scholarships available for 8th grade boys who take the Catholic School Placement Exam at Saint Patrick are the following:

Academic Scholarships

Academic Scholarships for students who test between the 76th – 99th percentile ranging from $10,000 ($2,500 annually) to $22,000 ($5,500 annually)

Legacy Scholarship

Academic Legacy Scholarships for sons or grandsons of Saint Patrick High School graduates in the amount of $10,000 ($2,500 annually)

Fr. Thomas A. Mulcrone First Responders Scholarship

Scholarships for sons of police officers, firemen, or paramedics in the amount of $8,000 ($2,000 annually)

Catholic Identity Scholarship

Scholarships for sons of Catholic school or parish employees in the amount of $8,000 ($2,000 annually)

This year’s Placement Exam will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 8 am. Pre-registration opens on Friday, November 20. For more information, contact Michael Fabrizio ’08, Admissions Director, at mfabrizo@stpatrick.org or visit www.stpatrick.org/admissions.

Alumni and friends of Saint Patrick who wish to donate to the Shamrocks Care Fund or learn more about the match opportunity may do so by contacting Jeff Ardito ‘87, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, at jardito@stpatrick.org or visiting www.stpatrick.org/support.