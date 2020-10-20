Two men sought in BMO Harris Bank robbery in Portage Park
by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI
Two men robbed the BMO Harris Bank, 5960 W. Irving Park Road, at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the Chicago office of the FBI.
The agency said that two men entered the bank and one allegedly used a note to demand money implying that he had a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.
One of the men was described as Black, age 20 to 30, and wearing a maroon sweatshirt and a facemask and gloves. The second man was described as wearing a colorful face covering, ripped jeans, a baseball cap and a dark colored coat.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 312-421-6700.