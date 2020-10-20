Two men sought in BMO Harris Bank robbery in Portage Park

The Chicago FBI released these images of two people who are wanted for allegedly robbing the BMO Harris Bank at 5960 W. Irving Park Road.

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Two men robbed the BMO Harris Bank, 5960 W. Irving Park Road, at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the Chicago office of the FBI.

The agency said that two men entered the bank and one allegedly used a note to demand money implying that he had a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said.

One of the men was described as Black, age 20 to 30, and wearing a maroon sweatshirt and a facemask and gloves. The second man was described as wearing a colorful face covering, ripped jeans, a baseball cap and a dark colored coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 312-421-6700.