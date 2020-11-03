41st Ward zoning committee slates Zoom meeting

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee will hold a virtual Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The webinar ID for the meeting is 860 3192 3845. Call 312-626-6799 to dial in to the meeting.

The committee will discuss proposals at 5600 N. Harlem Ave. regarding a zoning change to allow a national coffee restaurant, a zoning change at 5611 N. Harlem Ave. to build a car wash, and regarding a request for a zoning change in order to obtain a liquor license for a proposed liquor store at 6401 N. Central Ave.

The proposed liquor would specialize in craft beers and wines and close by 9 p.m. The only other business to sell packaged liquor in the Central-Devon business is Happy Foods, 6415 N. Central Ave.

The Edgebrook-Sauganash Chamber of Commerce and Everyday Edgebrook have endorsed the proposal, but in a recent letter to Nadig Newspapers, two residents questioned the need for another retail liquor store in the area.

"Edgebrook is saturated with available liquor options. Within 5-10 minutes, there are two Walgreens, Jewel, Shop and Save, Whole Foods and Mariano’s, and for a high-quality, extensive selection, of wine an spirits Edgebrook is within 15 minutes of three Binny’s," Sandra Laase and Leah Steele wrote.

The letter adds that the proposed store could hurt sales at Happy Foods, 6415 N. Central Ave., which is the only existing business in the Central-Devon business district to sell packaged liquor.







