LaPointe, Stephens appear likely winners, while Beckman-Martwick race close

Update: LaPointe, Stephens are leading in their state representative races and appear to be on their way to victory with most of the precincts reporting, while Beckman and Martwick were in a close race.

by BRIAN NADIG

As of 9:30 p.m. election night, state Senator Robert Martwick (D-10) was in a close race with Republican challenger and Norridge police officer Anthony Beckman, and state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) had a lead of about 5,000 votes over her Republican challenger and Chicago detective Jeff Muehlfelder, according to unofficial election results.

Meanwhile, state Representative Brad Stephens (R-20) was holding a lead over Democratic challenger Michelle Darbro, a Chicago firefighter. Stephens, who also serves as the mayor of Rosemont, was appointed last year to the House seat after its longtime occupant Michael McAuliffe retired.

Millions were spent on the Darbro-Stephens race, as House Speaker Michael Madigan backed Darbro in an attempt to switch the longtime Republican-held seat to the Democrats.

With 79 of 84 precincts reporting, Stephens had 22,330 votes and 15,748 votes for Darbro.

Martwick, the former 19th District state representative, was appointed to the Senate seat in 2019, replacing John Mulroe, who became a judge. Meanwhile, LaPointe, who has a background as a social worker and a justice reform advocate, was appointed to fill the 19th District seat vacated by Martwick, and this year marked her first time ever running for public office.

With 162 of 166 precincts reporting, Beckman had 38,028 votes and Martwick had 38,112 votes. The 10th Senate District includes the more conservative 20th House District, where many police and firefighters live.

With 80 of 86 precincts reporting, LaPointe had 19,937 votes and 14,843 votes for Muehlfelder.







