﻿Ald. Gardiner to hold Nov. 10 meeting on proposed 9-unit building at Irving & Kolmar

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th) will hold a virtual community meeting next week on a proposal to build a three-story building with nine residential units on a vacant lot at the northeast corner of Irving Park Road and Kolmar avenues.

The Zoom meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. The meeting ID is 952 6320 3628, and passcode is 443764. Or join the meeting by dialing in to 1-312-626-6799.

The proposal calls for the approximately 6,500-square-foot-lot at 4524 W. Irving Park Road to be rezoned from C1-1 to B2-3, which allows ground-floor residential uses in a business district. The parcel is located next to a two-story building, which includes a restaurant.

Each unit would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and there would be nine parking spaces, according to Gardiner.

Affordable (or below-market rate) housing units, which are intended for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income, would not be required for the project. The Affordable Requirements Ordinance kicks in only for those zoning proposals with 10 or more units.

The development at 4524 W, Irving Park Road would be located about a block from the site of a proposed five-story Northwestern Medical Group facility with a parking garage at 4441 W. Irving Park Road.







