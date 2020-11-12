‘Positive’ feedback on proposed 9-flat at Irving-Kolmar in Old Irving Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A proposed nine-flat at the northeast corner of Irving Park Road and Kolmar avenues could be headed for approval following a Nov. 10 virtual meeting in which Alderman James Gardiner (45th), residents and project officials discussed the proposal.

Gardiner said after the meeting that anyone with questions or concerns about the proposed three-story building should contact his office and that additional feedback will be taken into consideration but that so far the community appears to be supportive of the redevelopment plan.

“We believe that after discussing the proposal with OIPA (Old Irving Park Association), neighbors and the general public, the feedback was mostly positive. However, we will allow for an open line of communication for anyone attempting to express their thoughts,” Gardiner said.

The plan calls for the 7,637-square-foot-lot at 4524 W. Irving Park Road to be rezoned from C1-1 to B2-3, which allows ground-floor residential uses in a business district. The parcel is located next to a two-story building, which includes Chicago’s Pizza, 4520 W. Irving Park Road.

The apartments would measure between 1,160 and 1,340 square feet, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony. There also would be six parking spaces accessible from the rear alley and three spaces accessible from a driveway on Kolmar.

The building’s height would be 33 feet.

Affordable (or below-market rate) housing units, which are intended for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income, would not be required for the project. The Affordable Requirements Ordinance kicks in only for those zoning proposals with 10 or more units.

The development at 4524 W, Irving Park Road would be located about a block from the site of a proposed five-story Northwestern Medical Group facility with a parking garage at 4441 W. Irving Park Road.







