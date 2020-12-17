Man suffers fatal gunshot wound on Wilson in Mayfair; another man shot on Neenah

A 19-year-old man sustained a fatal gunshot wound at about 12:50 p.m Thursday, Dec. 17, in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood, while a 46-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the 3500 block of North Neenah Avenue in the Portage Park area, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

Additional details on the shooting incidents were not immediately available.

In addition, a 58-year-old woman was robbed at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, while waiting near a bus stop in the 3000 block of West Addison Street, according to police. A man reportedly struck the woman in the back of her head, and she was later transported to Community First Medical Center, where she was in good condition, police said.

The assailant, who was described as a Hispanic male, took the woman’s purse, police said.







