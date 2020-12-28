Man found fatally shot on Lockwood Avenue in Portage Park, marking 10th murder in 16th District in 2020

by BRIAN NADIG

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle at about 6:05 a.m.Dec. 28 in the 4000 block of North Lockwood Avenue in Portage Park, according to Chicago police.

The fatal shooting marks the 10th homicide in 2020 in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, matching the total number in 2019, which was believed to be the highest number of homicides in the district in at least 40 years. All of the 2019 and 2020 homicides have occurred in a 17-month period, starting late summer of last year.

In the latest incident a man believed to be in his 30s had multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Earlier in the month a man was found fatally shot in a car parked in the 5100 block of West Melrose Street.

Many of those murdered this year in the 16th and neighboring 17th (Albany Park) Police District have sustained multiple gunshot wounds, suggesting that their deaths were targeted and execution-style. Police officials have said that some of the homicides in the 17th District appear to be the result of rival gangs. There have been 12 homicides in the 17th District this year, compared to five in 2019.







