﻿Gladstone Park Chamber, local aldermen honor 16th District police officers

The Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce presented its annual police officer recognition awards to officers Michael Laurie and Mike Gremo during at Jan. 8 ceremony at the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave.

District commander Maureen Biggane said that Laurie and Gremo were chosen for their sustained efforts “to make a difference in the community everyday.” Both officers are previous winners of the award.

In 2020 the officers made arrests for looting, arson, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, theft from auto and graffiti, Biggane said. The officers also volunteered for “Toys for Tots”and a food distribution center, she said.

Pictured are (from left) are Biggane, Alderman James Gardiner (45th), Laurie, Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th), Gremo and chamber president David Wians.

To-go lunches were provided for the officers and their families by the Highway House, 5653 N. Northwest Hwy.








