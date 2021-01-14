‘Northside Cultural District’ proposed for Downtown Jefferson Park, includes Ed Paschke, veterans art museums

by BRIAN NADIG

A proposed “Northside Cultural District” in Downtown Jefferson Park would include the Ed Paschke Art Center, the Chicago Art Center and the National Veterans Art Museum.

The complex would include an existing building at 5415 W. Higgins Ave. that currently houses the Ed Paschke center and a new three-story structure which would be built at 5374 W. Lawrence Ave., where a house was demolished in 2019 for a nine-flat apartment proposal that failed to materialize. A conceptual rendering for the cultural project shows that the two museum buildings may be connected via a possible walkway over an alley that separates the two parcels.

The proposal also calls for a rear addition to the Ed Paschke center building. A zoning proposal is required for the project, and Alderman James Gardiner (45th) announced today that he will hold a virtual community meeting on the project at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. (Please check the Nadig Newspapers Facebook page later in the month for access information to the Zoom meeting.)

The veterans museum would be relocated from its existing location at Six Corners.

The Ed Paschke center opened in Jefferson Park in 2014. Paschke’s art often features intricate patterns and vibrant colors, and his works have been shown in some of the most famous art museums in the world. He belonged to a group known as the imagists who were influenced by abstract and expressionist art and the pop movement of the 1960s.

The center has hosted a variety of art shows and cultural exhibitions. Paschke, a Chicagoan, died in 2004.

The veterans museum has more than 2,500 artifacts and has been located on the Far Northwest Side for close to 10 years.

The Milwaukee-Lawrence business district includes other cultural attractions, the Copernicus Center at 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. and the Gift Theatre at 4802 N. Milwaukee Ave.







