Smash & grab smoke shop burglaries reported in Portage Park, Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A series of smash and grab burglaries targeting smoke shops in the Portage Park and Jefferson Park area have occurred in the early morning hours between Jan. 11 and 15, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Entry to the stores was gained by smashing a window or glass door, and once inside thieves have been smashing display cases and taking smoking supplies, according to a community police alert.

The burglaries have been reported in the 4200 and 4800 blocks of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

In one of the incidents two men wearing all black clothing were seen on surveillance footage fleeing the business, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.







