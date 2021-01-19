Shots fired, armed robbery reported in two incidents in Edgebrook area

Shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft on Mason Avenue and a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint and that his car was stolen on Nokomis Avenue in two recent incidents in the Edgebrook area, according to police.

In the earlier incident, a man reported that shots were fired after he discovered three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter at about 2:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, in the 7100 block of North Mason Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he discovered three people attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car parked on the street, according to police. The man reported that he attempted to record them with his cell phone when one person fled west toward West Fitch Avenue and the other two ran to a white sedan and one of the two fired two to three shots, police said. The man reported that he was unsure if the shots were fired in his direction but no injuries or property damage were reported, according to police. Officers discovered two spent 40-caliber shell casings and the man reported that the offenders left behind a two-ton trolley jack after they fled, police said.

The three people were described as age 20 to 35 and wearing black clothing.

In the second incident, a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint and that his car was stolen at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in the 6300 block of North Nokomis Avenue, according to police.

The 46-year-old man reported that he exited his vehicle and was walking down the sidewalk when a man ran up to him, pointed a gun at him and said, “Don’t move, I’ll shoot you,” according to police. The man reported that a second man approached him and took his cell phone and wallet containing various IDs and credit cards, police said. The man reported that the second man then entered a gray vehicle, which he described as either a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V, and fled south on Nokomis, according to police.

The man reported that the first man with the gun demanded cash but the man said all he had were the credit cards in his wallet and that the man took his car keys and fled south on Nokomis in his white 2020 Toyota Camry, police said.

The man with the gun was described as Black, age 20 to 25, 5-10 and 160 pounds. The other man was described as Black and age 20 to 25.

Earlier this month, several Edgebrook residents reported that shots were fired at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the 6300 block of North Minnehaha Avenue, according to police.

Residents reported that a person in a black Jeep sport utility vehicle fired several shots at a white SUV as it fled south on Minnehaha toward West Devon Avenue, according to police. Six spent shell casings were discovered on the street, police said.

A description of the occupants in the Jeep was not given.