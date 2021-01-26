﻿‘Housing Day’ for homeless set for Jan. 28 at Jefferson Park Terminal

A “Housing Day” for the homeless will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Outreach workers from Heartland Alliance and the Night Ministry will be registering homeless individuals for housing waitlists and providing other resources.

In addition, members of the new Jefferson Park Working Group on Homelessness will have a table at the terminal, answering questions on homeless issues.

The group, which is sponsoring the event, includes representatives of the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Park Forward, Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association, Eden United Church of Christ and Neighbors for Affordable Housing. State Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) has been coordinating the group’s efforts to work with social service and government agencies.

The group also has created a resource card that lists warming centers, including the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police Station at 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., and washrooms, including the Jefferson Park Library at 5363 W. Lawrence Ave. and Jefferson Park fieldhouse at 4822 N. Long Ave., which are open to the public.

The group was formed in part due to concerns that there is no public washroom at the CTA terminal, contributing to problems of people using parking lots and alleys.

The group can be e-mailed at jeffparkwgoh@gmail.com.







