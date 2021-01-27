Another armed carjacking reported in Edgebrook/Sauganash area

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Another armed carjacking was reported in the Edgebrook and Sauganash area, a little more more than a week since a man had his car stolen at gunpoint.

A man reported that he was carjacked at about 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in the 4800 block of West Rosemont Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 32-year-old man reported that he pulled his gray 2012 Mercedes-Benz to the side of the road to send a text and to smoke a cigarette through the window when a gray Dodge Charger drove up next to him and two armed wearing ski masks pointed guns at him, according to police.

The man reported that one of the men told him to turn off the car and give him the keys and when he did the man pulled him out of the car and struck him in the head with the butt of a gun causing a laceration, police said. The man reported that he fell to the ground and pretended to be unconscious and that the men searched him and took his wallet containing a credit card, driver’s license and $200 in cash and that one of them drove away in his car and the other drove away in the Dodge, according to police. The man reported that he walked to Cicero and Devon avenues and called police, police said.

The men were described as Black, age 20 to 35, 5-8 to 6-2, and wearing black ski masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Less than 10 days ago, a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint and that his car was stolen at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in the 6300 block of North Nokomis Avenue, according to police.

The 46-year-old man reported that he exited his vehicle and was walking down the sidewalk when a man ran up to him, pointed a gun at him and said, “Don’t move, I’ll shoot you,” police said. The man reported that a second man approached him and took his cell phone and wallet containing various IDs and credit cards, according to police. The man reported that the second man then entered a gray vehicle, which he described as a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V, and fled south on Nokomis, police said.

The man reported that the first man with the gun demanded cash but the man said all he had were the credit cards in his wallet and that the man took his car keys and fled south on Nokomis in his white 2020 Toyota Camry, according to police.

The man with the gun was described as Black, age 20 to 25, 5-10 and 160 pounds. The other man was described as Black and age 20 to 25.

Also in the area, shots were fired on Jan. 15 in the 7100 block of North Mason Avenue and shots were fired on Jan. 5 in the 6300 block of North Minnehaha Avenue, police said.