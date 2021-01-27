Cub Scout Pack 3963 mural installed at Jefferson Park ‘Garden for the Hungry’ at Ainslie & Laramie

by BRIAN NADIG

A mural created by Cub Scout Pack 3963, which is sponsored by the Eden United Church of Christ, was recently installed at the Olive’s Neighborhood Garden for the Hungry at Ainslie Street and Laramie Avenue.

The garden, which was crated as part of an Eagle Scout project, includes a watering barrels, a sharing library and a food pantry.

The mural was first sketched and cut into pieces so that each pack member could paint at home. The painted “puzzle pieces,” as described by pack leaders, were then fitted together to form the final display.

Plans call for a rotating display of student-created murals as part of the new “Garden for the Arts.” The entire garden is managed and operated by volunteers.

(photo by Jason Merel)








