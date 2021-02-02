Jefferson Park Chamber sets Feb. 10 virtual meeting at 6:30 pm; meet members, learn about PPP loans, ‘Rebuilding Blocks’

The Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, featuring talks by two of its newest members and a representative of “Rebuilding Blocks.”

Dr. Gabrielle Drewniak will discuss the recent opening of Opt Vision Studio at 5371 W. Lawrence Ave. The studio offers comprehensive eye care for patients of all ages, and its phone number is 312-525-9621.

Attorney Megan Lopp Mathias will offer tips on applying for the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, which is intended to be forgiven if certain criteria are met, and discuss other pandemic-related issues affecting businesses. Her office telephone number is 312-761-4172.

In addition, area resident Dan Metivier will outline a community-based investment initiative to help fill empty storefronts. More information is available at www.rebuildingblocks.org.

Updates also will be given on area development projects, plans for the “Jeff Fest” music and art festival, and the recent initiatives taken by the Jefferson Park Working Group on Homelessness.

The Zoom Meeting ID is 976 8300 7945, and the passcode is 900351. Or this link: https://zoom.us/j/97683007945?pwd=bXNpWEZpdk9PUTlDVE9QMzdDK245QT09

Information on joining the chamber, which was founded in 1934, is available at www.jeffersonparkchamber.com or by calling the chamber at 773-736-6697.







