Redline Athletics. Spanish immersion school, Soccer Only among planned tenants for former Magenta Plastics plant at 3800 N. Milwaukee Ave.

by BRIAN NADIG

Retrofitting the former Magenta plastics plant, 3800 N. Milwaukee Ave., to house athletic training and childcare facilities and constructing a grammar school at Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave., are among the zoning proposals on the Thursday, Feb. 18, agenda of the Chicago Plan Commission.

The virtual meeting will start at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the commission section of the City of Chicago’s website at www.cityofchicago.org.

GW Properties is seeking to have the site of the approximately 125,000-square-foot industrial plant rezoned from M1-1 Limited Manufacturing/Business Park District to C2-1 Motor Vehicle-related Commercial District. There are no plans to alter the existing size of the building, and the proposal would allow more uses that are compatible with the community, according to the project’s zoning application.

According to 45th Ward Alderman Gardiner’s office, the planned tenants include Redline Athletics, which specializes in sports and agility training for those age eight to 18, and the Minnesota-based Tierra Encantada, a Spanish immersion early education center for children ranging in age from six weeks to six years. The center would include a daycare and pre-school.

Other tenants include Only Soccer, Taxi Works and Pump It Up, a facility specializing in children’s parties, according to Gardiner’s office. Last year a construction permit for planned vehicle storing and towing uses was issued for the site.

Meanwhile, the commission also will hear a planned development proposal which calls for the construction of a three-story public elementary school that would be connected to the existing fieldhouse at Riis.

The 83,300-square-foot school, which would include a gymnasium, is expected to have an enrollment between 552 and 828 students, with a maximum allowable student population of 1,455. The project would include the demolition of the existing gymnasium and ice-skating rink at the park.







