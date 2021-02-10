Sources indicate Amazon Fresh, Ross Dress for Less appear likely tenants on former Kmart site in Norridge, but developer and Amazon tight-lipped

According to several sources, an Amazon Fresh grocery store and a Ross Dress for Less appear to be likely tenants on the site of the former Kmart store in the Village of Norridge at 4201 N. Harlem Ave.

However, a spokeswoman for Amazon only said “Amazon doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation” when asked and the developer, AmCap, would not comment as well.

Google image of Schaumburg store

The design of the building , which features a gray facade and rectangular tiles is very similar to an Amazon Fresh that opened at the end of January in Schaumburg.

Amazon has been tight-lipped about its expansion of stores in the Chicago area. The stores feature smart shopping carts called Dash Carts that connect to an Amazon account and track purchases and allow customers to grab-and-go without waiting in the checkout line. Visit amazon.com for more info.

April 1 is the date when the tenants will reportedly be named, sources said. Amazon also owns Whole Foods and that also remains a possibility.

The size of the three buildings where the Kmart was will be 50,000 square feet for a grocery store, 30,000 square feet for a tenant in the middle and 22,000 square feet for a clothing store, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Caputo’s Fresh Market is planned for the former site of Makray Manufacturing, 4400 N. Harlem Ave. The site is being demolished and plans also call for a 7-Eleven gas station, a dental office and a coffee shop, sources said.

(Photos and reporting by Cyryl Jakubowski)