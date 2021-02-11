Man reported shot near Linder-Addison in Portage Park; serious crime up 37 % in 16th District in 2021

by BRIAN NADIG

A 25-year-old man reportedly was shot in the upper back at 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, while walking in the 3600 block of North Linder Avenue in the Portage Park area, according to Chicago police.

Shots reportedly were fired toward the man from someone inside a black Nissan sedan, police said.

The man later walked into Community First Medical Center, from which he was then transported in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

The 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District has experienced a 37-percent increase in serious crime in 2021 (164 incidents through Feb. 7) when compared to the same period in 2020 (120 incidents).

Robberies are up 122 percent, 20 this year from nine in 2020, making it the the crime category with the biggest percentage increase. Several businesses recently were reported robbed at gunpoint in the southern portion of the district, on or near West Belmont Avenue.

In addition, there have been at least four reported shooting incidents in the district this year, according to police statistics.

No homicides have been reported in the district in 2021, although there have been 20 people reported murdered in the district since the second half of 2019. Typically there are zero to five homicides a year in the district.







