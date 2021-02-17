Alderman Gardiner supports $150 million Northwestern medical complex for former Sabatino’s block; Irving-Kilbourn traffic signal planned

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) is supporting a $150 million Northwestern outpatient medical facility proposed for the former Sabatino’s restaurant block on Irving Park Road between Kilbourn and Kenneth avenues.

“After close to a year of collaborative discussions in which the alderman strongly advocated for a project design that will best suit the residents of the 45th Ward, … the final project design will feature four stories of above ground clinical and specialty services, parking and retail space with an additional two levels of below grade parking,” Northwestern and Gardiner said in a Feb. 16 joint statement.

Last month the Old Irving Park Community Association board of directors issued a conditional letter of support for the proposed 59-foot-tall complex, which would include a 350-space parking structure, a public plaza and a new traffic signal at Irving Park and Kilbourn.

At a recent community meeting, some residents expressed traffic concerns about the zoning proposal and called for it to be scaled back in size, while others said that a “world-class” group like Northwestern would help revitalize the commercial area.

“The 45th Ward is excited to welcome yet another positive development for our community while building a long term partnership with Northwestern Medicine,” the statement said.







