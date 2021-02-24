Northwest Side ‘Crime Watch’ from 16th, 17th districts

Note: “Crime Watch” appears regularly each week in the print editions of the Northwest Side Press and the Reporter.

An employee of Dunkin’’ Donuts, 6200 W. Belmont Ave., reported an armed robbery at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that two men entered the store and one of them pointed a silver gun and forced the employees to the back of the store, according to police. Surveillance footage showed the man with the gun jumped over the counter, grabbed the employee, pointed the gun at another employee and said, “I’m going to shoot,” police said.

Footage showed the man pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire so he pointed the gun directly into the chest of the employee he grabbed and pulled the trigger again, but the gun did not fire, according to police.

Footage showed the second man came around the counter and began taking money from the register while the first man took a moment to clear the jammed gun and yelled for the employees to get to the back of the store, police said. Another employee reported that they were forced to open the safe and the men fled with approximately $6,500 in cash, according to police.

Footage showed the man fired a single round into the ceiling at the rear of the store as the men fled, according to police.

The man with the gun was described as Black, age 18 to 25, 6-0 to 6-2 and 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The other man was described as Black, age 18 to 25, 5-9 to 5-11 and 130 to 140 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

An employee of the Subway restaurant, 3551 N. Central Ave., reported an armed robbery at about 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that two men entered the store, walked behind the counter and one of the men pointed a silver gun and demanded money, according to police. The employee reported that the men took $125 in cash from the register and demanded more money from the back of the store, police said. The man reported that the men took an additional $400 in cash from the restaurant and $200 in cash from his wallet for a total of $725, then fled south on Central Avenue, according to police.

One of the men was described as Black, age 20 to 25, 5-8 to 6-0 and 160 to 180 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white baseball cap. The other man was described as Black, age 20 to 25, 5-6 to 5-10 and 150 to 170 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

An employee of the 7-Eleven convenience store, 7555 W. Irving Park Road, reported an armed robbery at about 4:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man entered the store, asked if they sell tea, then walked to the back of the store, waited for a customer to exit, approached the register and said, “I hate to do this but give me all your money,” then lifted his shirt and displayed a gun tucked in the waistband, according to police. The employee reported that he gave the man $40 in cash from the register and the man fled west on West Irving Park Road, police said.

The man was described as White, age 25 to 34 and 5-9 to 5-10, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a dark green scarf.

A woman reported that she was carjacked at about 3:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in the 7100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 59-year-old woman reported that she witnessed an auto accident involving a 2010 Nissan Maxima when two men exited the vehicle, one of the men pointed a gun and demanded she exit her vehicle, according to police. The woman reported that the men entered her 2019 Hyundai Tucson and fled north on North Harlem Avenue, police said.

The men were only described as Black and age 18 to 20.

A man reported that he was the victim of a scam at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in the 6600 block of North Chicora Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that two men arrived on his front porch under the guise of roof specialists and convinced him to step outside of his residence and walk around his house with them to hear their sales pitch and recommendations, according to police. The man reported that while he was talking to one of the men, the other disappeared for a short period of time and when he returned to the home, he discovered file cabinet drawers lying on the floor and a toolbox was left open, police said. The man reported that he was unable to determine if anything was missing, according to police.

The men were described as White, age 28 to 36 and 5-8 to 5-11. One of the men was described as wearing a vest and the other was described as wearing a black jacket.

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife at about 9:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in the 5500 block of North Marmora Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A man reported that a man came to his apartment, demanded money and when he did not produce enough money, the man approached him aggressively, so he pushed the man back to create space when the man grabbed a steak knife and began to stab him several times in the upper left chest, according to police. The man reported that he was also cut in his left hand as he tried to stop the man, police said.

The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was treated in stable condition for the lacerations, according to police. Officers placed the man into custody, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Richard Imlach, age 49, of the 5300 block of North Neenah Avenue.

A woman reported that three men broke into a home in the 6200 block of North Tripp Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that after her parents left she heard loud knocking from both the front and back doors, according to police. The woman reported that she called her parents when she heard a loud crack at the front door and a man was yelling, “fire, fire, fire,” police said. The woman reported that she went to see who was there and found three men who told her they were from the fire department and that her mother’s room was on fire, according to police.

The woman reported that one of the men asked about her mother’s room and she asked to see a badge when the man replied, “There’s a bomb in your mother’s room” and the men began to search the house, police said. The woman reported that one of the men had a radio on his hip and was speaking Spanish to the other men, according to police. The woman reported that one of the men entered a bedroom and took a small black suitcase and all three men fled to a gray sport utility vehicle, police said.

The woman’s relative reported that the suitcase might have contained money and various documents, according to police.

The men were described as wearing ski caps, black jackets and gloves.

An employee of the Shell gas station, 4000 W. Irving Park Road, reported an armed robbery at about 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Surveillance footage showed that two men parked a black sedan, entered the store and one of them jumped over the counter and pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at the employee and took an unknown amount of cash from the register, according to police.

A second man reported that a second man walked to the back of the store, also pointed a black handgun with an extended magazine at him, made him lay on the ground and hit him twice in the head with the gun before he patted him down and took $10 in cash and his vehicle keys, police said. The man reported that the man then walked him to the ATM, demanded he withdraw more money and he withdrew $400 to give to the man, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed that a third man entered the store and the first man pointed the gun at his stomach and demanded a yellow metal chain valued at $5 from the man’s neck, police said. Officers said the employee passed out several times during the investigation and was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was treated and released and a POD camera showed the men fled west on Irving Park Road, according to police.

The first man was described as White/Hispanic, age 19 to 22, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a blue-and-yellow patch that said, “Kleep” on the right side and had red-and-white lettering on the left side and light-colored gym shoes. The second man was described as White/Hispanic, age 19 to 22, wearing a ski mask with a black-and-white logo, a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue acid wash jeans and black flip-flop sandals.

An employee of Golden Leaf Liquors, 3652 W. Irving Park Road, reported an armed robbery at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man entered the store, demanded money from the register and lifted his jacket to display a handgun in the waistband of his pants, according to police. The employee reported that he gave the man $1,200 from the register and the man demanded money from the lottery register, so he gave the man another $1,000 from that register and the man fled west on Irving Park Road, police said.

The man was described as Black, age 40 to 45, 6-0 and 165 pounds, wearing a black skull cap, black scarf and a dark-colored jacket that was described as black or brown.







