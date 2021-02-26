Addition on former hobby shop sought

by BRIAN NADIG

A zoning proposal calls for the addition of a second-floor apartment to the former Ram Train and Hobby Shop building at 6603 W. Higgins Ave.

The apartment would measure 1,436 square feet, and a new basement level also would be added to the one-story building, which includes a 1,564-square foot storefront, according to a zoning application filed with the city.

The height of the building would increase from 15 to 25 feet, and plans call for an existing two-car garage in the rear of the site to remain.

The site is located along a primarily residential stretch of Higgins. Under the the proposal the property would be rezoned from RS-3, which permits a variety of residential uses, to B1-2, which allows for commercial uses and upper-floor residential uses.

Residents living near the site were contacted about the proposal, and no objections were raised, according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

It is not clear when the hobby shop closed, but a note on the storefront says “Sorry, out of business. Thank you for all the great years.” A business can operate as a legally non-conforming use under RS-3 if it was in place prior to the zoning designation taking effect.







