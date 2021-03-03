Cease and desist order issued to Jefferson Park establishment in response to reported gathering

by BRIAN NADIG

City inspectors issued a cease and desist order Saturday night, Feb. 27, to a Jefferson Park establishment at 4803B N. Milwaukee Ave. in connection with a gathering in which social distancing guidelines reportedly were not followed, according to city officials.

“Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection issued the establishment two citations for violating COVID-19 regulations for hosting an event with 73 guests in the basement of the location without face coverings or social distancing.

“BACP also issued the establishment cease and desist orders for operating a business with liquor sales and a cover charge without the proper licenses.

“The Department of Buildings also issued an Off Limits Notice to the establishment on February 27, 2021, due to unlicensed business activity and dangerous and hazardous building conditions. Building inspectors found a gas fired furnace under the rear exit stairs with no fire separation,” said a joint statement issued by the two city departments.

The investigators were responding to a complaint about a gathering in the basement of the building, according to the statement. The business affairs department leads a Large Gatherings Task Force.

Under city guidelines, gatherings cannot exceed 50 people, with smaller limits in some instances depending on the capacity of the establishment.

Located at the address is Kreative Cave, which includes photo and recording studios and an event space.

A social media post promotes a “sip and paint” that was scheduled to be held there from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 13, followed by a “puff and paint” party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The event space also is available for birthday parties, and podcasts are conducted there, according to Kreative’s website. The space is decorated to reflect different themes, depending on the photo shoot or event.







