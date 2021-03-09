Armed carjacking reported on Berteau in Portage Park

An armed carjacking was reported to have occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the 5800 block of West Berteau Avenue in the Portage Park community, according to Chicago police.

A man reported that two men approached his vehicle and that one of them displayed a handgun and tapped on a window, ordering him to exit the vehicle, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was described a black 2005 Nissan Altima.

A description of the assailants was not available.

Robberies are up 74 percent this year in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, with 33 incidents reported in 2021 compared to 19 in 2020 through Feb. 28.







