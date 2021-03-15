Bullet casings found near fiery Six Corners crash, as guns recovered; shooting-related incidents also reported on School, Addison streets

by BRIAN NADIG

At least three shooting-related incidents were reported in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District over the weekend, including a fiery Six Corners crash in which some of those injured also had been shot earlier in the night, according to Chicago police.

A black Dodge sedan with three occupants struck a parked street sweeper at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, resulting in both vehicles catching on fire, according to police.

A 32-year-old female occupant of the sedan has three gunshot wounds to her stomach and was taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital, and the sedan’s suspected driver, a male teenager who reportedly had suffered a gunshot wound to one of his wrists, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, police said. A third occupant also was transported to a hospital, police said.

Shell casings were found on the street in the area, and the crash may be related to the sedan being shot at, but the location and time of the gunshots remain under investigation, according to police sources.

Alcohol also appears to have played a factor in the crash, and several guns and ammunition were recovered from the sedan, according to police.

A man found on the ground near the scene of the crash was determined to be the driver of the sweeper, police said. Information on his condition was not available.

There have been several shootings in the Six Corners area in the past year, including a homicide in which a man was shot multiple times near the site of the recent crash.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) is seeking to have a police observation device camera with license plate reader technology installed at the Six Corners intersection. The camera would not have a flashing blue light, which is an option for police surveillance cameras.

Also in the 16th District, a 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head from a gunshot at about 11:05 p.m. Friday March 12, in the 6000 block of West Addison Street, according to police.

Additional details were not available.

A 20-year-old woman suffered minor wounds to the neck and shoulder after reportedly being shot at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, in the 5200 block of West School Street, according to police. She was listed in good condition at Community First Medical Center, police said.

There also have been several reported gunshot incidents recently in the neighboring 17th (Albany Park) Police District, including in the Sauganash and Peterson Park communities. Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) is seeking to have a police camera installed at the Peterson-Cicero intersection, where she said criminals have been accessing the Edens Expressway during their getaway.







