Housing applications for 5150 N. Northwest Hwy in Jefferson Park will soon be available; CHA to subsidize 40% of the units

by BRIAN NADIG

Full Circle Communities will soon be accepting applications for its 75-unit, mixed-income housing development which is under construction at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park.

The seven story building will include a mix of affordable, low-income and market-rate apartments, nearly half of which will be three-bedrooms units.

The Chicago Housing Authority is subsidizing about 40 percent of the apartments, consisting of 10 units for homeless veterans and 20 families from the CHA waitlist. The CHA has committed more than $20 million in project-based housing vouchers over 30 years for the development.

The monthly rents are projected to range from about $200 to $2,000. Plans calls for about 40 parking spaces and for the ground floor to include a church and offices for nonprofit organizations.

Full Circle is asking those seeking an application to sign up for the “interest list” at https://www.fccommunities.org/5150nwh/

Applications are expected to start going out by the end of March and those on the list will be notified about the process once it starts, according to Full Circle.

Those seeking to sign up for the site-based CHA waiting list can do so at https://applyonline.thecha.org/Eligibility.aspx. The property “51510 N. Northwest Hwy.” should be selected as the property during the sign-up, and veterans and those with a disability should identify themselves as such, as they will be given a preference.

“We will also be working with local organizations and elected officials to get the word out about applications and to provide them with application materials if people are contacting them directly or need assistance in completing the application.,” said Full Circle president Joshua Wilmoth.

The development was center of controversy for several years, as the property owner in 2016 filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the parcel was unfairly downzoned.

The city had issued a construction permit for a self-storage facility on the entire site, but the city later canceled the permit. The lawsuit was settled when the owner agreed to build a storage warehouse on only half of the property and sell the other half for a housing development.

A group of property owners filed a lawsuit challenging the settlement agreement but were unsuccessful.

Full Circle also is the developer of a planned affordable housing project at 6001 W. Lawrence Ave.







