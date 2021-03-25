Three 8-flats proposed for Elston Avenue United Methodist Church site in Gladstone Park area

by BRIAN NADIG

The construction of three four-story, eight-flats has been proposed for the former site of the Elston Avenue United Methodist Church, 5850 N. Elston Ave.

The church has merged with the Central United Methodist Church, 8237 N. Kenton Ave., Skokie, and the approximately 24,500-square-foot parcel on Elston is for sale. It is located at the southwest corner of Elston and Marmora avenues.

The site also is next to the Catholic Kolping Society, 5826 N. Elston Ave., which reportedly uses the church parking lot. The fraternal organization’s property is not part of the proposal.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said in early March that he has not had formal discussions about the proposal with the developer and that the proposal appears to be “a little aggressive” in terms of what the community might accept. He added that if the developer decides to continue with the proposal, he would seek input from nearby residents and local organizations in the Gladstone Park area.

A zoning change would be required for the project, as the site’ existing RS-3 classification is intended primarily for single-family homes and two-flats. In addition, one parking space per apartment would be required under the zoning code.

A rendering for the project began circulating on social media about two weeks ago after a resident reportedly received a copy through a freedom of information request to the city.







