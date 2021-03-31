CPD reports that foot chase in Portage Park area results in police fatally shooting armed man; off-duty officer shoots man in reported Albany Park home invasion

Two police officer-involved shootings have been reported on the Northwest Side earlier today, including a fatal shooting in Portage Park.

The Chicago Police Department released the following statements:

“On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at approximately 12:18 a.m., 16th District officers were engaged in a foot pursuit in the 3500 block of N. Laramie. During this pursuit the offender produced a handgun which led to a confrontation with police in the 5200 block of W. Eddy. An officer discharged his weapon striking the offender. A weapon has been recovered and the offender was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital where he was later pronounced.

“Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.”

Also, “3100 block of W. Bell Plaine on March 31, 2021 at approx. 12:53 a.m…. officers are on the scene of a shooting where a male adult was shot in a residence by the homeowner (off-duty officer) during a home invasion. The offender was transported initially in serious condition to Illinois Masonic with a gunshot wound to the face area.”