Reported dispute over car door leads to fatal shooting at Austin and Addison on Northwest Side

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A fight that apparently began over damage to a car door turned into a homicide in which a man was fatally shot at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, April 4, in a parking lot in the 3500 block of North Austin Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in front of Max’s Food and Liquor store, 3550 N. Austin Ave., and saw a woman witness giving chest compressions to a man who was shot and he was transported to the trauma center at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jakub Marchewka, age 28, of the 3000 block of North Mason Avenue. The manner of death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Witnesses reported that they saw a man and a woman in a dark grey or black sedan and that the 28-year-old man parked his car next to theirs and that later a fight ensued in the parking lot and they heard two gunshots, police said.

The man’s father reported that his son parked his car next to the man and the woman’s vehicle and accidentally struck the passenger side door of the vehicle and the female passenger became irate, according to police. The man reported that the woman apparently called a man in the liquor store where an argument ensued between the man and his son, police said.

The father reported that after his son exited the store and they were leaving the parking lot in their car the man ran out of the store and struck their vehicle with an unknown object, according to police.

The man reported that a fight between the two men ensued in the parking lot and that the man shot the other man in the abdomen and fired a second shot that grazed his son’s face and then “pistol whipped the victim” on the ground and fled in the car with the woman, police said.

The alleged shooter was described as age 20 to 25, 5-8 to 5-9, 160 to 180 pounds, with a shaved head, a tattoo on the lower left arm, and wearing red, white and black shoes, a black T-shirt, and blue jeans.

This is the second homicide reported in the 16th District this year. A man was shot and later died following an incident on March 21 in the 5100 block of West Sunnyside Ave.