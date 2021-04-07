Edgebrook traffic stop leads to catalytic converter arrests for incident near Rosedale Park; gun recovered

16th (Jefferson Park) Police District officers arrested two men early Tuesday, April 6, in connection with the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car near Rosedale Park, and the officers reportedly found a handgun with a laser in the suspects’ vehicle after it was pulled over in Edgebrook.

A witness reported hearing a drilling sound outside his home and saw a man standing as an apparent lookout while a second man allegedly was trying to remove a catalytic converter at about 1:45 a.m. from a vehicle parked in the 6000 block of North McLeod Avenue, according to police.

About 30 minutes later officers initiated a traffic stop in the 6500 block of North Caldwell Avenue on a car for not having it headlights on, and the officers reported seeing in plain view inside the vehicle suspected burglary tools, including a saw, police said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a loaded handgun, whose serial number number had been defaced, along with two catalytic converters, police said. (Shown is a picture of the reported gun which police posted on Twitter.)

One of the suspects, who was identified by police as Adisa Bowling, age 33, of the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue, was charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted theft, possession of a laser sight accessory, possession of ammunition without a firearms owner identification card, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, driving on a suspended license and a headlights violation in connection with the incident, police said. According to the Chicago Police Department’s website, the suspect also was arrested in separate incidents on March 29 in connection with an alleged annual gun offender registration violation and on April 2 in connection with a charge of delivery/manufacturing of cannabis, according to police.

The other suspect, who was identified by police as Brian D. Hill, age 20, of North Keeler Avenue, was charged with criminal damage to property, attempted theft and possession of burglary tools in connection with the incident, police said.

In other news, the district reports that last weekend officers arrested four juveniles near Irving Park Road and Laverne Avenue in connection with criminal trespass to a vehicle and that one of the suspects reportedly possessed a handgun.







